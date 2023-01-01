One of the best stops at the southern end of the park, the Agua Canyon viewpoint overlooks two large formations of precariously balanced, top-heavy hoodoos that could – quite literally – fall at any time. That you can only see the tops of these giant spires, not their bases, ought to give you an idea of the precipitous drop-off at your feet. On the ridge above, note the distinct sedimentary lines between iron-rich red rock and white limestone.

Clear days promise mesmerizing vistas of the purple and blue horizon.You would think that the Agua Canyon Connecting Trail would start here, but it actually begins a mile south at the Ponderosa Canyon viewpoint.