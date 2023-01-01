Sunset Point

This is the nexus of the park, with easy access to the lodge, trails and other services. Aside from great views of the Silent City, this point is known for Thor’s Hammer, a big square-capped rock balanced atop a spindly hoodoo. Just left of the point, it stands apart from the other hoodoos and makes a great photo. This is the starting point for the popular Navajo Loop Trail.

You’ll also find restrooms, drinking water and picnic tables. Don’t be fooled by the name of this point; because it faces east, sunrises are better here than sunsets.