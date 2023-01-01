Three miles north of Swamp Canyon, signs point to the Paria View viewpoint, which lies 2 miles off the main road. This is the place to come for sunsets. Most of the hoodoo amphitheaters at Bryce face east, making them particularly beautiful at sunrise, but not sunset. The amphitheater here, small by comparison but beautiful nonetheless, faces west toward the Paria River watershed.

If you’re tired of RVs and buses, you’ll be pleased to learn that this small overlook is for cars only – though it’s reserved for cross-country skiers in winter, when the access road isn’t plowed.