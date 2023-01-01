Natural Bridge is an extremely popular stop, and with good reason: a stunning span of eroded, red-hued limestone juts from the edge of the overlook. Though called a bridge, it’s technically an arch. A bridge forms when running water, such as a stream, causes the erosion. In this case, freezing and thawing of water inside cracks and crevices, combined with gravity, shattered rock to create the window. Even if you’re tight on time, squeeze this stop onto your agenda.

There is a parking lot here, as well as a viewpoint to see Natural Bridge from above at Scenic Drive Mile 12.5.