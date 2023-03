Accessed by a paved path from the same parking lot as Rainbow Point, Yovimpa Point is one of the park’s windiest spots. The southwest-facing view reveals more forested slopes and less eroding rock. Off to the south, look for No Man's Mesa as well as Mollie’s Nipple, an eroded sandstone dome often mistaken for a volcano. Dipping below the horizon is the Kaibab Plateau, marking the Arizona border and the Grand Canyon.

Oddly, there are at least seven Mollie's Nipples in Utah.