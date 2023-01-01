Best Friends Animal Sanctuary

Kanab's most famous attraction is outside town. Surrounded by more than 33,000 mostly private acres of red-rock desert 5.5 miles north of Kanab, Best Friends is the largest no-kill animal rescue center in the country. The center shows films and gives facility tours at least four times a day; call ahead for times and reservations. The 1½-hour tours let you meet some of the more than 1700 horses, pigs, dogs, cats, birds and other critters on-site.

Volunteers come from around the country to work here. Spending the night in one of eight one-bedroom cottages with kitchenettes ($95 to $150) or in a one-room cabin ($60 to $105) and volunteering for at least a half-day allows visitors to borrow a dog, cat or pot-bellied pig for a sleepover. (Cottages should be booked well in advance.) It also has RV sites ($50) with hookups.

The sanctuary is in Angel Canyon (Kanab Canyon to locals), where scores of movies and TV shows were filmed during Kanab's Hollywood heyday. The cliff ridge above the sanctuary is where the Lone Ranger reared and shouted 'Hi-yo Silver!' at the end of every episode.