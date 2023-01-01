The freely accessible Grafton ghost town, outside Rockville, achieved its 15 minutes of fame in 1969 as the setting for the bicycle scene in Butch Cassidy & the Sundance Kid. Originally settled in 1859, the town never amounted to much. Today, a restored 1886 school and church, a well-maintained cemetery and some pioneer cabins remain.

In Rockville, 3.5 miles west of Springdale, take Bridge Rd south; cross the bridge and turn right on Grafton Rd. After half a mile follow the main road, which bears left and becomes gravel. A mile further, bear right at the sign. After another 2 miles, you’ll pass the cemetery on your left, then drive a quarter-mile further to the ghost town. Park at the red gate.