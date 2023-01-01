Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park

Restless winds shift giant Sahara-like sand dunes across half of this 3700-acre state park. For lovers of the strange, it's worth the 24-mile, 90-minute round-trip off Hwy 89 to see the shocking coral-colored hills.

The pinkish hue results from the eroding, red Navajo sandstone in the area. Since 1200 acres of the park are devoted to ATVs, it's not necessarily a quiet experience. The visitor center has displays and water. Follow the half-mile interpretive dune hike to the 265-acre conservation area closed to off-highway vehicles (OHV).