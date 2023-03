In Mt Carmel, the Architectural Digest–noted Maynard Dixon Living History Museum is where renowned Western painter Maynard Dixon (1875–1946) lived and worked in the 1930s and ’40s. Docent-led tours are by appointment only. Look for the house at Mile 84 on Hwy 89 (called State St in town), about 6 miles south of Glendale; it’s easy to miss.

The Museum is maintained by the Thunderbird Foundation for the Arts, which also runs exhibits and artist retreats in adjacent spaces.