Whether you plan to stay at the Zion Lodge or not, a visit to this historic lodge, smack in the middle of Zion Canyon, is a must. Although the architecture itself pales in comparison to some of its counterparts in other national parks, its location is incomparable. Stunning red-rock cliffs surround you on all sides, and views of Lady Mountain, Heaps Canyon and the Virgin River are simply stunning. Evening nature programs and talks are also hosted on the grounds.