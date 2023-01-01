A half-mile from the park's southern entrance station, the Human History Museum presents a modest exhibit of the geological and human history of Zion. A 22-minute introductory video is shown every half-hour, along with occasional ranger talks. The paved Pa'rus Trail parallels the road for 2 miles from South Campground to the main canyon junction, passing the museum on the way.

The building itself was built on the site of an original Mormon homestead settled by the Crawford family. Outside the museum, look for the interpretive signs that point out the park's tallest sandstone cliffs, including the West Temple (7810ft) and the Towers of the Virgin.