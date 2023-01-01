Rainbow Point

On a clear day you can see more than 100 miles from this overlook at the southernmost end of Bryce Canyon Scenic Dr. The viewpoint provides jaw-dropping views of canyon country. Giant sloping plateaus, tilted mesas and towering buttes jut above the vast landscape, and interpretive panels explain the sights. On the northeastern horizon look for the Aquarius Plateau – the very top step of the Grand Staircase – rising 2000ft higher than Bryce.

The viewpoint is reached on a short, paved, wheelchair-accessible path at the far end of the parking lot.