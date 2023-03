Ponderosa Canyon offers long vistas over giant ponderosa pines and a small amphitheater of hoodoos and burnt-orange cliffs, which are especially breathtaking in morning light. If you’re feeling ambitious, descend a stretch of the moderately strenuous Agua Canyon Connecting Trail, a lightly traveled, steep trail that drops past woods into a brilliant amphitheater of hoodoos before joining the Under-the-Rim Trail after 1.6 miles.