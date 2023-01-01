The overlook at Swamp Canyon sits in a forested dip between two ridge lines that extend into the canyon as fins, dropping to hoodoo formations. From the turnout, you can take a short walk through the trees and descend slightly to towering pink-orange cliffs of crumbling limestone, one of the more intimate views along the drive. Portions of the canyon burned in a 2010 wildfire.

Trees extend from the rim into the canyon, as does red-barked greenleaf manzanita. Nature lovers like the variety of plant and animal life here; kids like the steep trail into the canyon. This is also the jumping-off point for the scenic Swamp Canyon connecting trail, which drops into the canyon and follows a series of switchbacks for about a mile to the Under-the-Rim Trail (to do this hike, bear right at the fork in the trail below the parking area).