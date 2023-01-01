Marking the north end of Bryce Amphitheater, the southeast-facing Sunrise Point offers great views of hoodoos, the Aquarius Plateau and the Sinking Ship, a sloping mesa that looks like a ship’s stern rising out of the water. Keep your eyes peeled for the Limber Pine, a spindly pine tree whose roots have been exposed through erosion, but which remains anchored to the receding sand nonetheless.

Within walking distance or a one-minute drive are the Bryce Canyon General Store, drinking water, restrooms, picnic tables and a snack bar; head north toward the campground on the loop road. Consider parking at the general store if you can't find a closer spot.