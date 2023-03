Calling the view at Horseshoe Bend 'dramatic' is an understatement – the overlook sits on sheer cliffs that drop 1000ft to the river below, as it carves a perfect horseshoe through the Navajo sandstone. Stay away from the edge at all times, as there are no guardrails and the rim of the canyon can be treacherous – several people die every year. The trailhead is south of Page off Hwy 89, just past Mile 545. It's a 1.2-mile round-trip walk.