Trail of Time

This outdoor interpretative display traces the history of the canyon's formation – each meter equals one million years of geologic history, for a total of about 2.1 billion years in just over a mile. Begin with the canyon's oldest rocks and walk forward in time from Verkamp's east to the Yavapai Geology Museum, or do the reverse. Rock samples from within the canyon line the trail, and specially positioned metal cylinders allow you to view these rocks on the far canyon wall.