Yavapai Point and Geology Museum

Views don't get much better than those unfolding behind the plate-glass windows of this little stone building, but if weather allows be sure to enjoy the canyon splendor from the overlook just outside, where you can hear, smell and feel the canyon rather than just see it. Handy panels inside the museum identify and explain the various formations before you, and displays (including a scale model) highlight the canyon's multilayered geologic history.

From here, you can walk west along the Trail of Time about 1.5 miles to the main cluster of historic sites in Grand Canyon Village Historic District.