More than 390 people are buried at the Grand Canyon Pioneer Cemetery; the lives of many of them, including the Kolb brothers, John Verkamp, Ralph Cameron and John Hance, are intricately woven into the history of the canyon. The cemetery, which is set back from the road, removed from the park's tourist centers and surrounded by Ponderosa, makes a peaceful respite from high season crowds, and there are a few picnic tables just outside the entrance.

For details and photographs of the myriad of characters buried here, pick up a copy of Grand Canyon Pioneer Cemetery at the Grand Canyon Association store in Visitor Center Plaza.