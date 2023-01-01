Grand Canyon Train Depot

This train depot, designed by Francis Wilson and completed in 1910, was built nine years after the first train arrived in the Village from Williams. A registered National Historic Landmark, it’s one of about 14 log depots ever constructed in the US, the only one that still serves as a functioning depot, and the only train station inside a US national park.

The 1st floor was used for passenger services, and the 2nd floor was a two-bedroom apartment for the ticket agent. Today, a Grand Canyon Railway train pulls into the station daily from Williams.