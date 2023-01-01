Grand Canyon Train Depot

Grand Canyon National Park South Rim

This train depot, designed by Francis Wilson and completed in 1910, was built nine years after the first train arrived in the Village from Williams. A registered National Historic Landmark, it’s one of about 14 log depots ever constructed in the US, the only one that still serves as a functioning depot, and the only train station inside a US national park.

The 1st floor was used for passenger services, and the 2nd floor was a two-bedroom apartment for the ticket agent. Today, a Grand Canyon Railway train pulls into the station daily from Williams.

