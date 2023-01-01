Fred Harvey History Room

Fred Harvey's Harvey Company opened the first Harvey House in 1876 in Topeka, Kansas. In the following decades Harvey, in collaboration with the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway and architect Mary Colter, built dozens of hotels, shops and restaurants to service the growing needs of railroad travelers, and he is widely credited with branding the American Southwest as a tourist destination. This small museum display photos, dishes, postcards and souvenirs from his early-20th-century Grand Canyon tourist industry.