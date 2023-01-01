Walk about 1 mile along the mostly level and shaded dirt road to marvelously uncrowded Shoshone Point, a rocky promontory with some of the canyon’s best views. Just before reaching the canyon rim, there's a grassy area with picnic tables and grills (advanced permit from NPS required). If you come for sunset, bring a flashlight for the walk back to your car. This viewpoint is unmarked; look for the small dirt parking lot about 1.2 miles east of Yaki Point.