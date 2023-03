Located 1.5 miles along the challenging South Kaibab Trail, with a descent of 1040ft, this large and flat red-dirt overlook offers some of the best views of the South Rim and makes an excellent destination for a day hike and below-the-rim picnic. You'll find pit toilets, but there is no shade or water along the trail or at the viewpoint – if hiking in summer, start the hike before dawn to avoid the grueling heat.