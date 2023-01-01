Grand Canyon Lodge

Enter the front door of the lodge and see...the Grand Canyon, somehow looking even larger framed by the massive windows of the sunroom. Built in 1937 out of Kaibab limestone, the lodge features spacious rimside dining rooms and porches lined with Adirondack chairs. A National Historic Landmark and an architectural delight, the lodge's natural materials blend unobtrusively into the landscape – especially since it was rebuilt further back from the rim after the original burned down in the 1930s.

Guests can stay in the cabins that spread across the plateau near the main lodge building.