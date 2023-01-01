Point Imperial

The highest viewpoint in Grand Canyon National Park (8819ft) takes in the entirety of Marble Canyon as it cuts northeastward into the Painted Desert beneath the imposing Vermillion Cliffs. Directly below, Nankoweap drainage seems impossible to access, but once housed a bustling community of ancient Puebloan farmers. The prominent pinnacle to the southwest is Mount Hayden, named after prominent Arizona pioneer Charles T Hayden, who helped found the city of Tempe.