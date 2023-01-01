Bright Angel Point

An easily accessible overlook that gives unfettered views down into Bright Angel Canyon: a maze of mesas, buttes, spires and side canyons. The South Rim lodges are 11 miles across the canyon as the crow flies – look for the switchbacks of the Bright Angel Trail scaling the opposite valley – and the distant San Francisco Peaks towering over Flagstaff define the horizon. Listen carefully and you can hear Roaring Springs below: the source for all your drinking water.