Grand Canyon Village Historic District

The South Rim's historic district is comprised of several early-20th-century national historic landmarks clustered along and around the rim between Hermit Rd and Yavapai Point. Most of the buildings here, including two of the park's oldest lodges, were commissioned by the NPS in collaboration with the Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad and the Fred Harvey Company to service the park's rapidly growing tourist market. Pick up a walking tour brochure online (www.grandcanyonlodges.com) or at any visitor center.