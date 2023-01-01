Verkamp’s Visitor Center

The arrival of the railroad in 1901 opened up the canyon to more and more tourists, and in 1905 John G Verkamp opened the Mission-style Verkamp’s Curios. After running the shop for more than 100 years, Verkamp’s ancestors closed down the business, and the NPS revamped the building as a small visitor center in 2008. It maintains an old-fashioned, dusty feel, and the tiny museum gives a well-presented timeline of Grand Canyon history in the context of other national events.

Verkamp's original shop, opened in 1898, was no more than a tent outside Bright Angel Lodge. He sold souvenirs to persevering travelers arriving after long, arduous stagecoach rides but, as there weren’t yet enough customers to make a living, he closed down his operation after only a few weeks.