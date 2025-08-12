New York has endless options when it comes to great restaurant picks. While all the praise tends to go to eateries in Manhattan, Queens has long been an underrated mecca of delicious international cuisine from all over the world. And if you can’t go on a world tour to taste different foods, there’s one event where you can do that and there’s no passport required. The Queens Night Market is an absolute must-do if you are in New York City during the summer and it’s a little off the regular tourist trek.

Here’s a local guide and everything you need to know about planning your visit.

What’s so special about it?

The Queens Night Market is a yearly tradition and is easily one of the most underrated summer events. What makes this weekly (in the summer) festival so unique is that it features cuisine from all over the world, including Trinidadian baked shark, Brazilian steak sandwiches, Tibetan dumplings and even Transylvanian ice cream.

Crowds at the market. Courtesy of Queens Night Market

How did it start?

It was created by a lawyer, John Wang, who was fed up and burnt out from his work, so he decided to launch the market in 2015. There was little backing from corporate entities (and still isn't), just a local group that wanted to give small restaurants a chance to reach a wider audience and celebrate the borough’s cultural diversity. They set it all up at the former site of the New York World’s Fair, behind the New York Hall of Science. Today, the market welcomes around 20,000 visitors each weekend with 90 countries represented through various vendors – a feat that can only be done somewhere as ethnically diverse as Queens! The focus is to make the market accessible for everyone, so there is a price cap on dishes (more about that below), and it has helped launch hundreds of new restaurants hoping to introduce themselves to a wide audience.

How do I get there?

The easiest way to get to the festival is to take the 7 train to Mets-Willets Point station (the same stop you would go for the US Open) by the Arthur Ashe stadium then walk through Flushing Meadows Corona Park for about 15 minutes before arriving. You can also take the LIRR to the Mets-Willets station or to 111th Street station and walk four blocks toward the New York Hall of Science where you will see the market. There is limited parking if you are driving available so come early.

Squid skewers at Mama Food. Brian Bills via Queens Night Market

When does the market take place?

The Queens Market happens every Saturday from 4pm to 12am, April 12 through October 25. There is a break between August 16 and September 13 to accommodate the US Open tournament, but the market resumes after the games are over.

Is there a fee to get in?

No, it’s free admission to enter.

How much money should I bring? Do they accept credit cards?

Everything is priced at $6 or less. Usually, stalls have breakdowns of $4, $5 and $6 for different food and drink options. Some stalls have QR codes to accept Venmo, Zelle and Cashapp payments, but most only take cash, so your best bet is to bring some. I budgeted $40 to spend while I was there, and I tried a lot of tasty options. There is also an ATM on the premises in case you need to withdraw more cash.

Left: Korean Jjajangmyeon at Tada Noodles; Right: Ecuadorian grilled corn at La Braza. Courtesy of Queens Night Market

Do they serve alcohol? Can I sit down anywhere with my food?

Yes, there is a bar on site serving beer and wine for guests over 21. There are also picnic tables where you can sit together to eat, or you can bring a blanket or some lawn chairs to set up your own picnic on the grass.

What should I know as a first timer?

Try to get there before 8pm. If you want more time without long lines and to find a parking spot, you should aim to get there around 6pm. There is an adjacent independent parking lot that is also available, which charges $15 per vehicle, but the best option is to take the train and walk.

Pro-tip: If you are traveling with a group, have everyone get into different food stall lines to cut down on time waiting. Splitting up optimizes your time, and you get more food choices.

Left: Really Bad Portraits; Right: Joyería Angelica Amria. Courtesy of Queens Night Market

Is it only food?

No, you can also browse through local vendors selling different kinds of artisanal goods and art. There are also performances that happen hourly. Here are some of our picks for what vendors to browse through while you are there:

Bodega Cats of New York: Cat lovers will love this booth focusing on the unofficial stars of New York City – the bodega cats. You can browse through all official merchandise here.

Sabrina’s Henna: Commemorate your evening with a beautiful henna piece on your hand.

Joyeria Angelica Maria: This vendor sells precious stones for your home as well as unique handmade jewelry.

The best food stalls to visit

There are an overwhelming number of stalls, and all deserve a taste, but if you want our recommendations:

Alexis Caribbean Kitchen: The Guyanese pepperpot was honestly one of the best dishes I tried on my first night there.

Hong Kong Street Food: You will not be disappointed with the roasted pork rice noodles at this extremely popular stall.

Emeye Ethiopian Cuisine: Patrons love the sega wat with beef stew, cabbage and injera.

Buffalo Jump: Don't miss the chance to try the Native American fry bread. Choose between a sweet dish topped with strawberries or honey or something more savory like bison chili.

Brazilicious: The lines were consistently long for this stall, and once you try their steak sandwiches, you will quickly see why.

Tibetan Nomad Momo: Another very popular stall with long lines, but where else can you go to try traditional Tibetan food? The dumplings were the star of the show.