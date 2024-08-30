As a born and raised Pennsylvanian, I’ve always thought of Philadelphia, or Philly, as a low-key version of New York City. The cost of living is less expensive, but you get similar perks: diversity, every cuisine imaginable, solid public transportation, a reasonable enough amount of green space, waterfront views, strong neighborhood communities, world-class museums and nationwide recognition. This is where the Constitution of the United States was written – the birthplace of a whole country!

It would be impossible to name the best five independent shops here because, like in NYC, there’s too much ground to cover. So, because history is partly why Philly made our 2024 Best in Travel list for top cities to visit, I narrowed my scope to places within walking distance of Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

Best for souvenirs: OMOI

OMOI is a Japanese-inspired stationery and life goods shop whose name loosely translates to “thoughtful” – representative of the care its team takes to select its imported products. This place is kryptonite to me because I can’t stop buying notebooks even though I have unfinished notebooks at home. Bring your type-A friend here to geek out over planners and bullet journals, or to stock up on aesthetically pleasing back-to-school supplies. If there’s a birthday or holiday coming up you need to buy a card for, this is the place for that, too.

Beyond office goodies, Omoi sells artsy books and magazines, specialty bath and skincare, and miscellaneous accessories and jewelry. The one thing pretty much everything has in common? Looking damn good on the shelf. If you come in wanting a nice set of pens, be warned you’ll want to walk out with more than that.

Best for art: Eye’s Gallery

Eye’s Gallery is bursting with international art across disciplines: wall art, figurines, fashion, jewelry, even instruments. You’ll see work from Africa, India, South America, Tibet, Turkey and more. There’s so much to take in, you won’t know where to start.

The gallery itself was founded in 1968 by Isaiah and Julia Zagar – the same Isaiah who crafted gorgeous mosaic murals in Philly’s popular Magic Gardens – to provide a bigger market for global folk art. While serving in the Peace Corps in Peru, the duo worked with local artisans to sell their crafts to tourists, then reinvested profits back into the community, planting the seeds for today’s business at Eye’s Gallery. Even as they’ve scaled up, staff members know the artist and story behind each piece, so ask for more details if something catches your eye.

Best for vintage: Philly AIDS Thrift

Shopaholics rejoice, because you can feel good about overspending here: Philly AIDS Thrift is a nonprofit that distributes its sales proceeds to local organizations fighting against HIV and AIDS. It's got tons of cool stuff to sift through, such as designer clothes, furniture, fine china and electronics.

The main store is divided by category with inventory laid out across the floor and up the walls. You can easily spend hours perusing its multiple floors and wondering if you have room for another antique vase on that shelf back home. If you’re down to dig, roll up your sleeves and dive into the dollar bins for the ultimate bargains.

If hunting for gems isn’t your thing, items are occasionally handpicked for themed pop-ups on the curb outside. For example, the best of the best for “Designer Island” or “Vintage Island” might be on display. Dates for the sale of these smaller collections are announced on Instagram.

FYI, if you’re after vintage books, skip this location and head to Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni's Room (345 S 12th St) instead. It’s believed to be the longest-running LGBTIQ+ bookstore in the country – didn’t I tell you history’s everywhere in Philly?!

Best for punk-rock fashion: Crash Bang Boom

It’s impossible to miss Crash Bang Boom’s neon green, zebra-printed storefront. You’ll find a mix of punk-rock and goth fashion here, from chunky leather boots to a wall of band T-shirts that puts Hot Topic to shame. Everything is selected by co-owners Rob Windfelder and Stefanie Jolles, who were behind the register when I visited.

“There’s no formula to it,” Windfelder said when I asked him how they choose what to sell. “Both of us are very interested and involved in the music scene, and so it’s very natural to pick out what fits and what doesn’t. There’s no buyer or no guesswork or no corporate overlord to tell us what makes sense and what doesn’t. If you’re a part of it, you know what makes sense.”

Don’t let the all-black clothing intimidate you. Everyone there is friendly and down to chat about music, like whatever show’s happening across the street at the Theatre of Living Arts. Be sure to check out the back room’s consignment section, which is just as thoughtfully curated as everything up front.

Best for food: Reading Terminal Market

Reading Terminal Market opened in 1893 to bring nearby farmers, fishers and other traditional merchants under one roof. Today, it’s a winding maze of countertop eateries, fusion food and sweet treats. With over 80 vendors, you’ll find whatever you’re craving – cheesesteaks, Pennsylvania Dutch classics, ribs, tapas, sushi, gyros, curries, crepes, Amish-style pretzels, baked goods galore, a vegan deli and so on. Prepare to be overwhelmed by choice when deciding what to eat. The good news is, there’s no wrong answer – just make sure to grab a warm cookie at Famous 4th Street Cookie Company before you leave!

Reading Terminal also has a handful of gift stalls. Try Pennsylvania General Store for local trinkets or Bee Natural for candles. Contessa’s French Linens and Little Marrakesh Bazaar have decor sourced from France and Morocco, respectively, if you’re looking for something unique.