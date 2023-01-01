Philadelphia's Magic Gardens

The ongoing life's work of mosaic mural artist Isaiah Zagar, this is a folk-art wonderland of mirror mosaics, bottle walls and quirky sculpture. Zagar's mosaic murals can be seen around the city – visit here first, and you'll know what to look for. It also hosts small exhibitions of other artists' work with a focus on those who are self-taught and making mosaics or folk-art works.

Between November and March site tours (adult/student/child $15/12/8) are held at 3pm on Saturday and Sunday. Between April and October there are walking tours around the area at 3pm Friday through Sunday.