South 9th Street Italian Market

One of the most vibrant parts of South Philadelphia, this several-blocks-long commercial strip is lined with produce stalls that sell their wares under awnings on the street. Stores include traditional butchers, fishmongers and delis. The northern end is still predominantly Italian; south of Washington St skews Mexican, so you can pick up tortillas and tortellini in the same trip.

Mondays are traditionally a rest day for some vendors, but the market is still open, as are several of the shops. Stop by the Visitor Center to pick up a map and discount coupons before you go shopping.