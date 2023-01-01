Isaiah Zagar is the artist responsible for scores of mosaic murals made from found objects, discarded bottles, bits of broken ceramic and mirror, that have proliferated across South Philly. This elaborately mosaic-covered house was his first home in the neighborhood. The front door is painted with a gold self portrait of Zagar with six arms standing above his mantra 'art is the center of the world.'

The neighboring alley is also plastered with Zagar murals, while a block further west is the artist's ongoing masterwork Philadelphia's Magic Gardens.