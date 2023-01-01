On the northwest edge of Society Hill, this attractive tree-planted square dates back to William Penn's original city plan. In the center is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the only monument in the US to the unknown American and British dead of the Revolutionary War.

Back in Penn's day it was called Southeast Sq and was used as a burial ground and pasture. The name was changed in honor of George Washington in 1825 when the land was converted into a formal park. Today it is officially part of the Independence National Historical Park.