Old City Hall

Philadelphia

It was in this building, Philadelphia's Old City Hall, that the US Supreme Court made its first decisions between 1791 and 1800.

  • Carpenters' Hall, Independence National Historical Park.

    Independence National Historical Park

    0.15 MILES

    This L-shaped Philadelphia park, bound by 6th, 2nd, Walnut and Arch Sts, protects and honors the institutions that formed the foundation of the United…

  • Exterior of the Philadelphia Art Museum entrance at night. 181142415 Square, Clear Sky, Architectural Feature, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Night, Dusk, Travel locations, Sky, Art Museum, Star - Space, Building Exterior, Museum, Famous Place, Architectural Column, Architecture, Philadelphia - Pennsylvania, Outdoors, No People, Photography, Star, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, North America, Greek Culture, Neo-Classical, Column, Built Structure, USA

    Philadelphia Museum of Art

    2.06 MILES

    The premier cultural institution in Philadelphia, this epic art museum would stand out even without Rocky's famous antics on the east steps. Every visitor…

  • The Barnes Foundation Art Museum facade, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

    Barnes Foundation

    1.46 MILES

    Since 2012, Dr Albert C Barnes' eye-popping collection of artworks – predominantly focused on French masterpieces from the late 19th and early 20th…

  • Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 276721013 america, usa, park, blue, travel, landmark, sky, pennsylvania, vintage, carriage, old, hall, philadelphia, building, american, historic, tower, national, united, states, independence, clock

    Independence Hall

    0.03 MILES

    The 'birthplace of American government', this modest, early 18th-century Georgian building is where delegates from the 13 colonies met to approve the…

  • NOVEMBER 18, 2016: customers shopping at the Reading Terminal Market. 1143691526 aisle, america, american, attraction, city, crowd, cuisine, culinary, culture, customers, deli, destination, famous, food, grocery, hall, historic, historical, indoors, inside, landmark, market, marketplace, pa, pennsylvania, people, philadelphia, philly, place, reading, sandwiches, scene, scenery, scenic, shop, sightseeing, snacks, stalls, states, store, street, terminal, tourist, traditional, travel, united, urban, usa, vendor, view

    Reading Terminal Market

    0.6 MILES

    Getting the balance just right between food shopping hub and dining destination, Reading Terminal Market opened way back in 1893 and it's been a…

  • The Egyptian Hall at the Masonic Temple in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    Masonic Temple

    0.79 MILES

    Although the fortress-like exterior of this 1873 building is pretty impressive, it's the spectacular interiors – which took a further 15 years to complete…

  • Philadelphia City Hall

    City Hall

    0.8 MILES

    Completed in 1901 following 30 years of construction, City Hall takes up a whole block, and at 548ft is the world's tallest structure without a steel…

  • Museum of the American Revolution

    Museum of the American Revolution

    0.19 MILES

    This impressive, multimedia-rich museum will have you virtually participating in the American Revolution; interactive dioramas and 3-D experiences take…

1. American Philosophical Society

0.01 MILES

The oldest learned society in the US was founded in 1743 by Benjamin Franklin with the aim of 'promoting useful knowledge.' It continues on its mission by…

3. Second Bank of the US

0.05 MILES

Modeled after the Greek Parthenon, this 1824 marble-faced Greek Revival masterpiece now houses a Portrait Gallery. Many of the paintings are by Charles…

4. Congress Hall

0.06 MILES

Congress Hall is where the first legislators met when Philly was the nation's capital. Entrance (no ticket necessary) is through the security checkpoint…

5. Liberty Bell Center

0.09 MILES

A glass-walled building protects this icon of Philadelphia history from the elements. You can peek from outside, or join the line to file past, reading…

7. President's House Site

0.13 MILES

This free outdoor exhibition is constructed on the former location of the presidential offices of George Washington and John Adams. Displays focus on the…

8. Dream Garden

0.13 MILES

In the east lobby of the Curtis Center is a masterpiece of American craft: a luminous, wall-size Tiffany mosaic of more than 100,000 pieces of glass…