In the east lobby of the Curtis Center is a masterpiece of American craft: a luminous, wall-size Tiffany mosaic of more than 100,000 pieces of glass depicting a lush landscape designed by Maxfield Parrish in 1916.

One of only three such works undertaken by Tiffany Studios, the piece is made up of 24 panels that took six months to install. There's a grand piano in the building lobby that is free for people to play, too.