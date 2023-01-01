Completed in 1901 following 30 years of construction, City Hall takes up a whole block, and at 548ft is the world's tallest structure without a steel frame. The view from the observation area immediately beneath the 27-ton bronze statue of William Penn that crowns the tower takes in most of the city; reserve tickets as space is limited. The daily interior tour is a treat, too, and will give you a greater appreciation of this grand building.

In winter, the Rothman Ice Rink sets up in Dilworth Park on the western side of the plaza.