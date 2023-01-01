Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

This prestigious arts school, founded in 1805, occupies two buildings including a masterwork of Victorian Gothic architecture designed by Frank Furness and George Hewitt. Start your tour of the museum's collection in that building, where the interior design nearly – but not quite – overshadows the works on display. The key piece is The Gross Clinic by Thomas Eakins, a former student and later teacher at the academy.

Ownership of this canvas is shared with the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where it will return for five years from 2022. The collection continues in the neighboring contemporary building where you can see temporary exhibitions. Guided tours are held at 1pm and 2pm Thursday to Saturday and are included in the admission fee.