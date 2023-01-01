The old Reading Viaduct is the location of the first phase of this ambitious project to reuse 3 miles of decommissioned rail lines between Fairmount Park and Center City. A bridge over N 13th St has been rebuilt, old rail girders have been incorporated into planters and quotes in different languages are carved into paving stones.

Swing seats on the viaduct section of the park provide great views of Shepard Fairey's mural The Stamp of Incarceration: James Anderson. Look also for an old train dining car parked at the Broad St end of the park, which is set to be turned into a visitors' center.