A wide variety of classes and workshops are held at this art school, founded in 1898. Parts of the building are worth a look as it includes the Romanesque Revival Episcopal Church of the Evangelist, designed by Frank Furness. The sanctuary includes stained-glass windows by John La Farge, a mural by Robert Henri and an altarpiece on the life of Moses by Violet Oakley.

Samuel Fleisher, the heir to a successful late-19th-century woolen mill, founded the college as a means for the children of his factory workers to enjoy free art classes. That principle of making art accessible to all, regardless of economic means, continues today. Classes book out as soon as registration starts.

While here also look for the beautiful mural Autumn Revisited.