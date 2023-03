This Jewish cultural and community center on the Avenue of the Arts offers a wide range events, workshops and exhibitions. Its origins go back to the late 19th century and it prides itself as a home for secular Jewish arts and culture in Philly. There are two galleries with changing exhibitions throughout the year, usually with several focused on photography.

The Jewish Film Festival is held here in April while in December you can sample latkes (potato pancakes) at their Latkepalooza festival.