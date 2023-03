This 2003 mural by Ann Northrup, filling the west wall of the William Way LGBT Community Center, is a tribute to the Gayborhood in which it stands. The main subject is a Pride Festival but on the right is a poster showing a gay civil rights march from 1966 – a mark of how far the community has come.

Across the street, on the side of Vetri Cucina, there's A Taste of Summer another mural designed by Northrup.