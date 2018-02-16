Welcome to Philadelphia
From the start of the Revolutionary War until 1790 (when Washington, DC, was founded), Philadelphia was the new nation's capital. Eventually, NYC rose as a cultural, commercial and industrial center, and Philly slipped into a decline, intensified by the loss of industrial jobs. Some areas of the city are still blighted, but its core, from the manicured campuses of the University of Pennsylvania to the redbrick buildings of the Old City, is solid.
Philadelphia and Amish Country Day Trip from NYC
Departing New York City, you'll drive through New Jersey and Pennsylvania to the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia. It's the second largest city on the East Coast, and only 100 miles (160 kilometers) from New York City.Upon arrival in Philadelphia, you will embark on a panoramic tour that includes Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Elsert Alley (the oldest inhabited street in America) and more. Arriving in the historic heart of Philadelphia, you'll visit the famous Liberty Bell and Constitution Square and Hall, symbols of freedom in America.Departing Philadelphia you will see the famous "Rocky Steps" before continuing to Lancaster County. After a break for lunch at the Amish marketplace (lunch not included), you'll have an authentic Amish buggy ride through Amish farm country. During the ride you'll learn how the Amish live without modern technology - no electricity, running water, telephone service or appliances.In the late afternoon your tour heads east for an evening arrival in New York.
Philadelphia Hop-On Hop-Off City Tour
Hop on the open-top, modern double-decker bus at any of the 27 stops around Philadelphia to begin your hop-on hop-off sightseeing tour. With your ticket and provided map, you’ll ride a 1.5-hour loop that stops at top Philadelphia attractions, as well as restaurants and shopping and entertainment centers.Visit the Liberty Bell, Elfreth's Alley, Independence Hall, City Hall and the Betsy Ross House. Explore Chinatown, tour the Rodin Museum or the Independence Seaport Museum, stroll down Antique Row, explore the Philadelphia Zoo, and shop on South Street. Along the way, enjoy live narration from your onboard guide, who’ll share stories and facts about everything from the signing of the Declaration of Independence to the iconic Philly cheese steak sandwich – a must-try during your stay in Philadelphia!
Philadelphia Segway Tour
Start your Segway tour of Philadelphia with an instructional orientation and safety briefing. Once you're comfortable, follow your guide on a five-mile or 10-mile route. Along the way, your guide will take fun photos of you and regale you with fascinating facts about Philadelphia's history.1-hr Segway TourSee more than 15 Philadelphia attractions on this loop! This introduction to major city sights takes you through the Historic District and to Penn's Landing and the Delaware River via Welcome Park. Cruise along the river and past historic homes. Continue past the bustling Italian Market with beautiful murals painted on several buildings, and admire the lively mosaics of Magic Gardens on South Street. Along your journey, witness several important historical sights including the First Bank of the United States and several old churches where William Penn developed his 'freedom of worship' philosophy.2-hr Segway TourExtend your Segway adventure, passing by Elfreth's Alley and the Betsy Ross House. Admire Independence Hall en route to Society Hill, where you can marvel at the stately homes. Continue over Avenue of the Arts to Rittenhouse Square before winding through the Fitler Square neighborhood. From there, make your way along the Schuylkill River en route to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where you can see the statue of Rocky Balboa at the bottom of the famous steps he ran up in the 1976 blockbuster movie Rocky. Next, cruise on to Benjamin Franklin Parkway to see the 'Thinker' statue in the outdoor sculpture garden of the Rodin Museum. Head through some of the city's back streets to the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and then through Chinatown to end your tour.
Philadelphia Constitutional Walking Tour
Philadelphia is best seen by foot. See more than 20 historic sites and attractions in 75 minutes on a 1.25-mile outdoor walking journey, including: Independence Hall The Liberty Bell Center Betsy Ross House National Constitution Center Declaration House Signers' Walk Carpenters' Hall Franklin Court B. Free Franklin Post Office Christ Church Burial Ground The First Bank of the U.S. Congress Hall Old City Hall Library Hall Christ Church The Signer Second Bank of the U.S. New Hall Military Museum Arch Street Friends Meeting House This tour is seasonal and operates from April to November only.
Founding Fathers Tour of Philadelphia
Start your 2-hour tour at the Philly Tour Hub, where you can view local art and photography inside the historic building. Outside, get a glimpse of the Betsy Ross House and hear stories from your guide about the birth of the American flag. From here, weave through the charming back alleys of Old City and walk down Elfreth's Alley, one of the country’s oldest continuously occupied residential streets. In this vibrant neighborhood, you’ll pass trendy cafes, shops, art galleries and buildings featuring industrial architecture.When you reach Christ Church, where the Founding Fathers once worshipped, head inside (if it is open and available) to learn about the birth of the Episcopal Church in America. Then stop at a local coffee shop, where you may grab a quick snack or beverage (own expense) and relax with your guide — it’s the perfect opportunity to ask any questions you have about Philadelphia history. As your small-group tour continues through the Historic District, pass Franklin Court — the site of Ben Franklin's home — and view Independence Mall, the National Constitution Center and the US Mint. Follow your guide across the Mall and visit the President's House, once the home of George Washington and John Adams during Philadelphia’s tenure as the nation's capital.See the Liberty Bell, with the possibility of going inside, crowds permitting, and continue to the Curtis Center, where you’ll enter (weekdays only) for a view of Maxfield Parrish's Dream Garden, a beautiful mosaic mural.Then, it’s off to Washington Square for stories of William Penn, the state’s founder, and a possible visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Stroll Independence Mall - the three block section of Independence National Park and the must-see Independence Hall (tour does not enter Independence Hall), where the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution were signed. As you walk, learn about Congress Hall, Old City Hall, the Philosophical Society, the Second Bank of the US and Carpenter's Hall.Making your way back to the Old City neighborhood, end the tour at a local establishment. Enjoy a craft beer or refreshing non-alcoholic beverage before saying farewell to your guide or upgrade your tour and join us for a historical beer tour to learn about how beer and various pubs played a role in shaping our nation's history.
Washington DC, Philadelphia, Amish Country 2-Day Tour from NYC
On this multi-day tour from New York, explore two of America’s historically significant cities, Philadelphia and Washington DC, and get an exclusive look at a unique culture in Amish country.Depart New York City and head south through New Jersey to the City of Brotherly Love – Philadelphia. Drive along Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Elfert Alley (one of the oldest inhabited streets in America). Disembark the coach or van in Philadelphia’s historical district and see the Liberty Bell, the Constitution Hall, Constitution Square and other historically significant sites. Continue on a panoramic tour of Philadelphia that includes the financial district, Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Historic Philadelphia and more. Departing Philadelphia you will see the famous “Rocky Steps”. You'll continue east to Lancaster County home of the Amish people. You'll start your visit with a ride on an authentic Amish Buggy through the Amish farm country and learn how they live without the benefit ofmodern technology, no electricity, running water, telephone service, or appliances. After the ride you will visit the Amish marketplace where we can shop for handmade arts crafts and products. In the late afternoon you will depart east for an evening arrival in Washington DC and an overnight stay at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Washington DC. On Day 2, start the day with a visit to Thomas Jefferson Memorial, by the Tidal Basin, surrounded with famous Japanese cherry blossom trees. Visit Arlington National Cemetery the changing of the guards and the Kennedy family gravesite. Your visit continues to Capitol Hill. See the Capitol, Senate and White House to understand the core of the US government. Continue to the Air and Space Museum before visiting the Lincoln, Washington, Korea and Vietnam Memorials.In the late afternoon we depart north for an evening arrival in New York.