At a certain set of bars and lounges across New York City, it's all about the music – but not just the top drops from your favorite streaming service. These venues immerse you in the sound through a high-quality audio system connected to a vinyl setup, so you can appreciate the full musical production. You go to this kind of place to actually enjoy what’s playing, to set the tone for an evening (and maybe have a cocktail or two while you relax).

The practice dates back to post-WWII Japan, where bars known as kissatens or kissa – small cafes dedicated to playing jazz on high-quality vinyl – became a refuge from busy city life. Talking is usually at a minimum, since the point is to vibe out and admire the high-fidelity sound. Today, music lovers come to these trendy settings for the good tunes and atmosphere.

Unlike bars and lounges that expect patrons to turn it up, listening bars are about turning down, setting a scene where you can order a cocktail or light bite while visiting DJs play curated playlists across genres, be it 1980s Japanese classics or R & B jams. It’s no wonder that the concept has become popular with New Yorkers who want something different from the nightlife scene.

If you are new to the experience or to New York as a whole, here are a few suggestions for listening bars and lounges to visit.

Left: The DJ booth. Tokyo Record Bar Right: Diners at the bar and tables. Tokyo Record Bar.

1. Tokyo Record Bar

Best for date night

There are two sides to Tokyo Record Bar. The upstairs Cocktail Bar introduces you to something a little casual, with Japanese-inspired light bites accompanied by a DJ spinning vinyl. Downstairs in the Vinyl Jukebox, the ambiance is more intimate – you will be lead into a small izakaya-style dining room lined with records. In the corner, a DJ curates the playlist for the evening, but the specific songs are picked by the guests. When you make a reservation, you will be asked to select a song to add to the rotation, so every night is different based on the crowd.

Getting there: The bar is located in the West Village in Manhattan. The closest subway station is W 4th St–Washington Sq on the A, C, E, B, D, F and M lines.

Planning tip: It can be pretty tough to lock in a reservation as there are limited seats. Reservations usually open 2 weeks prior through OpenTable. There are slots at 6pm, 8pm and 10pm Monday through Saturday. If you are looking for drinks in a nice setting, then drop into the Cocktail Bar, which also accommodates larger groups, unlike the Vinyl Jukebox.

What to try: The prix fixe menu downstairs is 85 US dollars (US$) per person for a seven-course meal and requires a reservation. I highly recommend getting the drink pairing (an additional US$32 per person) for the complete package. All of the spirits are top-notch, and it makes the experience more fun.

Left: Small plates and drinks at Eavesdrop. Sydney Bensimon via Eavesdrop Right: A corner booth at Eavesdrop. Peter Fisher via Eavesdrop

2. Eavesdrop

Best for a low-key hangout with craft cocktails

This is the place when you want to bring along more people, as it has more space. The menu has a little bit of everything, but the creative cocktails are always the right choice. Eavesdrop matches the trendy energy of its surrounding Greenpoint neighborhood in Brooklyn and pays homage to Japanese listening bars of the past, with the DJ's vinyl setup blending in to the blond wood contemporary design.

Getting there: The easiest way to get to Eavesdrop is by taking the subway's G line to Nassau Ave. The bar is also on Nassau but watch for the sign, since the black door is easy to miss if you look down while navigating.

Planning tip: If you are in the neighborhood and are alone or with only one other person, you can try to score a couple seats at the bar (a few are held for walk-ins). You can make reservations through Resy.

What to try: The mezcal and namesake martini are among the best of the overall amazing drinks. The food is served as small plates – you should try the chocolate olive oil cake.

3. Bar Orai

Best for whiskey lovers who want a traditional Japanese kissa experience

Understated elegance – that’s the best way to describe the crowd frequenting Bar Orai in Midtown Manhattan. If you are looking for a listening bar that honors its Japanese roots, this venue does just that. It specializes in high-end Japanese sake and light bites. The club typically posts its weekly hours and which DJs are visiting on Instagram.

Getting there: Bar Orai is located on 52nd St between Third and Second Aves, and it is easy to miss if you are not paying attention. Signs guide you to the 2nd floor, where you'll enter what feels like a small apartment. The closest subway stations are at E 51st St and Lexington Ave (6 line) and E 53rd St and Lexington Ave (E line).

Planning tip: You can make reservations through Resy up to 2 weeks prior. The sweet spot for last-minute openings is to go between 5 and 7pm on a weekday, when you can choose between sitting at the bar or in the lounge.

What to try: You can’t leave without trying one of the whiskeys, especially something from the extensive Japanese whisky selection. You can also opt for Japanese beer. The sweet side of the menu – caviar cheesecake and Hokkaido milk cake – was my highlight among the food.