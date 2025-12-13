Officially, I’m Lonely Planet’s life cycle and programming lead, but I’m also our office’s resident reservation specialist and planner. When I’m not curating where our content lives, be it website, Substack, email or SMS, I’m making plans. Quiet dinners, group drinks or calendar invites – you’ve got it. Have a restaurant in mind that’s impossible to get into? Not a problem. You just have to do a bit of research or be willing to bide your time. Good things come to those who wait, right?

Here’s how I always get into the best restaurants, whether I’m at home in New York City or on the road.

Outdoor dining in Folegandros, Greece. Danielle Amy for Lonely Planet

Step 1: Gather intel

I like to be prepared, especially when traveling. Nothing stresses me out more than having to figure out dinner plans on the fly, even worse if that’s for a large group.

Here, the internet is your best friend. Start at the restaurant’s website to see if it allows direct reservations or provides any specifics on when slots are released. If you can’t find any information there, or if there is no availability, take it wide. Search the restaurant’s name and "reservation openings." If it’s a popular place, a previous guest will typically have posted on Reddit about how they got their booking. For US users, Resy often has the time that reservations open up in the restaurant’s description.

You can also send an email, but if there aren’t any details to be found, you’ll likely need to call the venue or drop by in person to make a reservation with the host, as many spots in Portugal require.

Step 2: Set alerts

If you had success pinning down when reservations are released, now is the time to get organized – set that calendar reminder and be sure to log on from your phone, not laptop (I find that laptops are slightly delayed). Mobile apps like OpenTable and Resy are easy to navigate, though it doesn’t hurt to try on both your phone and laptop. Some restaurants require you to call at a certain time, say 10am, and wait on hold. As I said, good things come to those who wait.

Bar seating at Kabawa in the East Village, New York City. David Cabrera for Lonely Planet

Step 3: Walk in and wait

What if the place you want to go is walk-in only, or you still can’t snag a reservation? You’ll have to go old school and wait in line. I recommend scoping out how many tables the restaurant has to determine how early to get there. The smaller the restaurant, the earlier you should go before opening time.

Waiting in line doesn’t have to be boring. I love hopping in line with a friend and chatting while we wait; then, after our name is secured on the wait list, we head for a drink nearby. I especially enjoy doing this in a new city. It’s a great way to explore a neighborhood or do something fun while I have extra time. This is ideal when you have more time and a flexible schedule. Staying nearby is essential, as some restaurants give only a 10-minute grace period to run back and snag your table.

Step 4: Get comfortable at the bar

Part of walking in without a reservation is being OK with sitting at the bar, especially if you are dining alone or with one other person. When traveling solo, I always choose to sit at the bar, and because I’m a party of one, I’m usually seated right away. You can chat with the bartender and guests next to you without feeling rushed out the door, like you may feel while sitting at a table. Being flexible is key.

Happy dining!