Traveling can be life-changing, but it can also be expensive. Before I got into travel, I thought it was exclusively for those who had cash to spare or whose parents funded their trips. After I began planning my own trips, I quickly realized that’s not always the case. While staying at an all-inclusive and eating at Michelin-star restaurants sounds amazing, my budget doesn’t usually allow for that, so I’ve had to learn some tricks of the trade to plan affordable, yet unforgettable, trips.

Of course, everyone’s budget is different while on vacation. I’ve traveled with friends who thought an “affordable” dinner included five courses paired with four drinks at a high-end restaurant. I’ve also been on trips with people who would rather solely eat granola bars than pay for food at a diner. And what may seem budget-friendly to me could be unattainable for someone else. This is why I’ve rounded up my favorite planning platforms that cater to all travel budgets.

The best websites for cheap flights

Finding an affordable flight can save you hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars on a single trip. I always turn to Skyscanner when I need to find the best flight on the market. The platform allows you to search for flights within a certain date range, and it then shows you the best, fastest and cheapest flights. My favorite option is to hit the “explore everywhere” button and see what the cheapest flights are in general during my travel dates.

I tend to find better deals on Skyscanner, however Google Flights is a close second. Both Skyscanner and Google Flights allow you to set price notifications so you’ll know when flight prices are dropping or rising.

The best platforms for budget accommodations

For those trying to stick to a modest budget, Hostelworld and Facebook Groups are the easiest ways to find affordable places to stay. On Hostelworld, you can find dorm accommodations and can see the ratings of different hostels in the area.

On Facebook, useful search terms are "short-let stays" and "rental stays" to find groups for travelers visiting the same city as you. Occasionally, locals – particularly in big cities like London, where rent is incredibly expensive – look to sublease their apartment or rent out a room. One group I use is Short Let London, where Londoners typically rent their rooms at a lower price than the cost of a hotel or Airbnb. Check back regularly to see what's available – sometimes rentals are for just 7 days, some are for 1 to 2 months. For a longer stay of over 3 weeks in Hawai‘i, I found something through the Hawaii Rentals group. Check out the Digital Nomad accommodation and co-housing group for posts about availability at locations around the world.

For hotel lovers, Google Hotels and Booking.com are my go-to sites for finding budget-friendly stays. Both websites allow you to see which hotels offer the best value for your travel dates.

The best apps for activities and food at reduced cost

The final step of planning any trip is deciding what you’re going to do once you’re there. You can always book group tours or activities through platforms like GetYourGuide, Viator or Airbnb Experiences, all of which allow you to sort by price range so you can choose one that meets your budget. However, for less structured adventures, I prefer using apps that compare local businesses.

One of my favorite apps for finding cheap eats and quality food is Beli. It's available to download worldwide, but is most useful in major cities such as New York, London, Paris or Chicago. Set the price range you're looking for and read user-generated reviews. Customers frequently comment on whether the food is worth the money, so the app is a useful tool for deciding if a restaurant is offering good value. Follow your friends to see what places they’ve visited and what they’re loving too. Once you have found a few options you like, you can bookmark them and save them for later.

Dice, which is available in the UK, US, Australia, France, Italy, Spain and India, is a great app for finding all kinds of local ticketed events. Users can set the price range they are looking within, as well as narrow the search results down by area and event type, such as live music performances, club nights or DJ sets. Pick the events that fit your budget and buy your tickets through the app.