If you've ever found yourself nervously flicking through a stack of notes at the end of a meal when on the road, or fumbling for loose change in the back of a taxi in an unfamiliar city, you'll understand. Tipping is an elusive custom that seems to change its rules the world over – what is deemed a generous token of appreciation in some countries can offend the subtle cultural sensibilities of others.

From understanding cover charges in restaurants in Italy to knowing how much gratuity to leave housekeeping staff in France, here's our guide to tipping across Europe.

Most European countries including France (pictured) will add a service charge for large parties. Kathryn Devine for Lonely Planet

Restaurants and bars

Restaurant tipping in Europe is often misunderstood by non-European visitors, with US tourists in particular applying their own generous tipping culture where it isn't necessarily appropriate. Many countries within the EU have laws that accommodate and standardize gratuity, and larger tips left after even the heartiest of meals, i.e., 15% and upwards, aren't necessary.

Generally speaking, most European countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Czechia, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal and the UK, will add a service charge to a bill for parties of six or more, but if not, give between 5% and 10% (in local currency cash) unless the service or food has been poor. Certain other countries, including Italy, Austria and Russia, won't always add a service charge or expect a tip, but it is common to round up the bill, as wages in the hospitality industry tend to be lower.

If eating in a restaurant in Italy, you may see the word corperto on your bill – this is "cover charge," but won't necessarily go to the wait staff, so if you're keen to tip, do it with cash and give it to your server. Round the bill in smaller Italian establishments like pizzerias; add a 5% to 10% tip in restaurants, trattorias, etc.

Renowned for being eye-wateringly expensive, you'll be relieved to note that restaurant tipping in Scandinavia and Iceland isn't expected and is usually covered in the overall price of the meal.

Adding tips in European bars isn't expected, but if you're feeling a bit generous (read: tipsy) after a few drinks, feel free to round up the bill. Tipping in London pubs (and indeed, pubs in the rest of the UK) is a bit of a head-scratcher for tourists, but it is never done and not expected. If you find yourself riding high on the general bonhomie that the traditional British pub is known for, do offer to buy the bartender a drink using the phrase "and one for yourself."

Hotel staff

Hotel tipping etiquette for many European countries is fairly similar – note that tipping housekeeping staff here is generally less common than in the USA. In the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Czechia and Hungary, if you feel you want to tip, giving €1 to €2 per bag to porters and around €2 to €5 to housekeeping staff is a good rule. Slightly smaller amounts are required in Balkan and Eastern European countries.

In Russia, hotel staff are used to larger tips – between R200 and R250 for porters and R100 to R200 for housekeeping staff.

In pricey Scandinavia and Iceland, hotel staff do not expect tips as service charges are already included in their wages. The same is true for Switzerland, except handing the housekeeping staff a small amount (roughly Sfr5 to Sfr10) at the end of your stay will be greatly appreciated, even if not expected.

Tour guides should be tipped differently in almost all European countries. James Jackman for Lonely Planet

Tour guides

Tour guides and drivers in almost all countries in Europe are tipped separately. In Central and Eastern European countries and Italy, tip both about 10% to 20% per day of the tour, depending on how much you enjoyed it. In most Western European countries, including France, Germany, Spain and the UK, a tip of around €25 to €40 (or local currency equivalent) a day for the guide, and €10 to €15 for the driver is fair. Russian guides and drivers may expect slightly more – around R3000 for guides and R2000 for drivers.

Private car drivers in Türkiye will expect significant tips of around 200TL to 300TL per day, while group tour guides are usually tipped around 60TL to 100TL, and closer to 450TL for private tour guides.

In Scandinavian countries and Iceland, tips for tour guides and drivers are not expected, but if you feel your experience warrants it, tipping 10% to both guide and driver is a nice gesture. Alternatively, you can offer to buy them both some lunch.

"Free" walking tours

A sightseeing option in many major cities, free walking tours are offered by various companies but are united in their "pay what you want" approach. Often led by locals, the tours are generally a couple of hours long, consisting of a predetermined walking route to specific city sites. Attendees are then asked at the end of the tour to leave tips of an unspecified amount if they feel inclined. Theoretically, these tours are free in that you are not obligated to leave any money at all at the end. However, it is generally expected that if you have stayed for the duration of the tour, you should leave the guide with something. A good rule of thumb is to tip the local currency equivalent of around $5 to $10 per person, but you are, of course, welcome to leave more.

The tipping of taxi drivers is pretty much the same across Europe, with a few exceptions. Getty Images

Taxi drivers

Taxi tipping in Europe is straightforward – pretty much across the continent, drivers don't expect tips, but rounding up the fare is customary, even as more and more taxis are being fitted with card machines. The only exceptions to this rule are France, Russia and Switzerland, whereby taxi drivers often expect a 10% to 15% tip at the end of a ride, and Scandinavia and Iceland, where tipping taxi drivers, even by rounding up the fare, is not expected at all.

Gondoliers in Venice

Contrary to popular opinion, tipping gondoliers in Venice isn't really customary, but by all means, leave a few euros if you're feeling flush.