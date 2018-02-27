Welcome to Germany
Prepare for a roller coaster of feasts, treats and temptations as you take in Germany's soul-stirring scenery, spirit-lifting culture, big-city beauties, romantic palaces and half-timbered towns.
Bewitching Scenery
There's something undeniably artistic in the way Germany's scenery unfolds – the corrugated, dune-fringed coasts of the north; the moody forests, romantic river valleys and vast vineyards of the centre, and the off-the-charts splendour of the Alps, carved into rugged glory by glaciers and the elements. All are integral parts of a magical natural matrix that's bound to give your camera batteries a workout. Get off the highway and into the great outdoors to soak up the epic landscapes that makes each delicious, slow, winding mile so precious.
Pleasures of Civilisation
You'll encounter history in towns where streets were laid out long before Columbus set sail, and in castles that loom above prim, half-timbered villages where flower boxes billow with crimson geraniums. The great cities – Berlin, Munich and Hamburg among them – come in more flavours than a jar of jelly beans but will all wow you with a cultural kaleidoscope that spans the arc from art museums and high-brow opera to naughty cabaret and underground clubs. And wherever you go, Romanesque, Gothic and baroque classics rub rafters with architectural creations from modern masters such as Daniel Libeskind, David Chipperfield and Frank Gehry.
Gastro Delights
Experiencing Germany through its food and drink will add a rich layer to your memories (and possibly your belly!). You'll quickly discover that the local food is so much more than sausages and pretzels, schnitzel and roast pork accompanied by big mugs of foamy beer. Beyond the clichés awaits a cornucopia of regional and seasonal palate-teasers. Share the German people's obsession with white asparagus in springtime, chanterelle mushrooms in summer and game in autumn. Sample not only the famous beer but also world-class wines, most notably the noble Riesling.
High on History
Few countries have had as much impact on the world as Germany, which has given us the Hanseatic League, the Reformation and yes, Hitler and the Holocaust, but also the printing press, the automobile, aspirin and MP3 technology. It is the birthplace of Martin Luther, Albert Einstein and Karl Marx, of Goethe, Beethoven, the Brothers Grimm and other heavyweights who, each in their own way, have left their mark on human history. You can stand in a Roman amphitheatre, sleep in a medieval castle and walk along remnants of the Berlin Wall – in Germany the past is very much present wherever you go.
Neuschwanstein and Linderhof Royal Castles Tour from Munich
Departing Munich, visit the smallest of three royal castles, Linderhof, which was built by King Ludwig II during the 19th century as a hunting lodge. Built in French Rococo style, the castle has a Moorish pavilion which can be visited during your one hour stay. You have the option to join a guided tour of the interior of Linderhof. After departing Linderhof, you will have a short shopping stop in Oberammergau, world-famous for its woodcarvers, richly painted houses (Luftl-paintings) and Passion Play. On the approach to Neuschwanstein, it will quickly become clear as to why this magnificent neo-Romanesque style castle is the most well known castle in the world. It appears through the mist like something out of a fairytale, and you will not be surprised to hear that the man who conceived its design - King Ludwig II, was considered quite eccentric. If it all seems very familiar, it may be because the castle was the inspiration for Disney's Sleeping Beauty Castle. You will stop in Hohenschwangau, a small town at the feet of the castle, where you'll have 4 hours at disposal for lunch and to explore the grounds of Neuschwanstein. You'll also have the option of joining a guided tour of the interior of the castles if you wish.
Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site from Munich by Train
Join up with your guide and group at Munich Central Train Station (Hauptbahnhof), and then travel by train and bus (transport costs included) to Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site, just under an hour away.Outside the town of Dachau, a memorial site stands on the grounds of the former concentration camp. Dachau was the first Nazi concentration camp in Germany during the Holocaust, and it was the originator and training ground for the vast order of brutality that spread over half of Europe in the wake of the armies of the Third Reich, and which ultimately culminated in history's greatest crime.On this half-day tour, you'll spend around three hours exploring the memorial site with your guide. Tour the exhibition center and former compound, and learn about the history of Dachau, World War II, and the Holocaust. See reconstructed barracks, guard houses, cells, crematorium, and administration headquarters, and take a moment to reflect at the site's memorials.While each camp was responsible for its own particular form of barbarism, what distinguished Dachau is that almost everything that happened in the system as a whole happened at some level there. Almost every category of victim passed through its Arbeit Macht Frei (Work Sets You Free) gate, including German dissidents, outspoken clergymen, Jehovah's Witnesses, gay men, Jewish people and Polish citizens. Today's memorial site combines the historical authenticity of the original environment and its many surviving buildings with the function of a modern exhibition center. It is a place of memory, of pilgrimage and of education.After your visit, your guide will accompany you back to Munich, where your tour concludes at the original departure point.
Berlin Mitte Walking Tour: Wall, Brandenburg Gate, Reichstag
Start your 4-hour walking tour in either East Berlin or West Berlin. Your guide will begin with an overview of how Berlin was founded, and will continue explaining the long, complex and fascinating history of Germany’s capital city throughout your tour. Stroll down the Unter den Linden boulevard, linking the Stadtschloss royal palace to Pariser Platz and Brandenburg Gate. As Berlin grew and expanded to the west, Unter den Linden became the grandest and best-known street in the city by the 19th century.Visit Museum Island, the Neue Wache memorial and the Berlin State Library, where Albert Einstein once worked, and walk under the triumphal arc of Brandenburg Gate, the monumental entry to Unter den Linden. Nearby you’ll see the Reichstag parliament building, Pariser Platz, Hitler’s bunker and the poignant Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, also known as the Holocaust Memorial. Follow the 'death strip' to Checkpoint Charlie, and stand in the square of Bebelplatz, the site of the infamous 1933 Nazi book burnings. Walk along the remains of the Berlin Wall, which once divided East and West Berlin, and learn of the momentous events leading to its collapse in 1989. Pause outside the Topography of Terror museum, located on the site of the former Gestapo and SS headquarters. Your guide will explain how the museum’s intentioned location reflects Berlin’s efforts at confronting and grappling with its past. Look down into the excavated cellars, where political prisoners were tortured and executed.On a lighter note, get a taste of modern Berlin at Potsdamer Platz, with its urban architectural spread, and see how the area of Friedrichstrasse is being reinvented as Berlin's luxury shopping street. Your tour ends at the beautiful square of Gendarmenmarkt, and you'll be provided a city map with information regarding public transport and the best of Berlin's museums and nightlife.
Neuschwanstein Castle Small-Group Day Tour from Munich
This glorious folly was built in the 19th century by the famed "mad" King Ludwig II, a man intoxicated by myth and who himself became a legend. The shimmering white towers of the castle among the clouds are instantly recognizable to many and is the inspiration for Disney's Sleeping Beauty Castle, and is also famous as the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Castle. To visit it is to step inside a fairy tale. Your guide will tell the engaging story of King Ludwig's renowned and tragic reign, of his turbulent times, and of the obsession that drove him to build his fantasy castle in the mountains and ultimately destroyed him. Take an exclusive internal tour of the king's private chambers with a specialist castle guide. Entrance fees to the Neuschwanstein Castle are not included. A supplement of 14 euros (per adult ) is payable direct in the tour office where you check in for the tour. This guided tour includes advance booking so you can skip long lines and gain quick access to the Neuschwanstein Castle. Don't waste time waiting in lines on vacation! The journey to Neuschwanstein takes approximately 2 hours by bus or train. Germany's rail system is world renown and this journey to the Alps is no exception. Offering spectacular views, trains are clean, comfortable and equipped with washrooms. Feel free to walk around and chat to your fellow travellers as well as your guide, who can answer any questions about Munich and Bavaria.The form of transportation is seasonal, see below :January - April : by TrainMay - October 15th : by Private CoachOctober 16th - November : by TrainDecember : by Private Coach
Salzburg Small Group Day Tour from Munich
Salzburg is also one of the most popular movie tourism destinations in the world for one simple reason, The Sound of Music. With a group of up to 25 people, you will see sights you'll remember from the silver screen. Salzburg is one of the finest preserved medieval old towns in Europe, criss-crossed with winding streets and venerable market places and adorned with architectural monuments of the later baroque era. Piazzas and fountains, the stunning Domkirche Cathedral, palaces, gardens, churches, monasteries, confectioneries and patisseries. And towering above it all, the breathtaking 900 year old fortress Festung Hohensalzburg, the magnificent edifice that dominates the city's skyline. Your expert guide will bring you on a train ride from Munich to Austria and back again and put their knowledge of the city and what is best to see and do at your service. We'll provide you with a map and give you a 1.5-hour orientation tour through the major sites. You'll then have three hours to explore the city for yourself before the return journey. We have the inside knowledge of what to see and where to go and are dedicated to helping you experience the city by the most convenient and most efficient means. The journey to Salzburg takes approximately two hours by train. Germany's rail system is world renowned and this journey to the Alps is no exception. Trains are clean, comfortable and equipped with washrooms. Feel free to walk around and chat to your fellow travelers as well as your guide, who can answer any questions about Munich and Bavaria.
Berlin Bike Tour
Understand all facets of Berlin in one bike tour: Berlin's founding, the Prussians, Weimar Republic, Hitler and the Third Reich, as a city divided by the Wall during the Cold War, and the Berlin of today. Tours begin with a brief introduction to Berlin before hopping on the bikes. You will stop every couple hundred yards (meters) to talk about the sights and for photo opportunities. Along the way you will stop at a beautiful beer garden where you can experience Berlin as the locals do!Berlin Bike Tour Highlights: Alexanderplatz Marx/Engels Platz Palast der Republik (former DDR Parliament) Museum Island Checkpoint Charlie Berlin Wall Potsdamer Platz Site of Hitler's bunker Deathstrip watchtower Brandenburg Gate Ride along the Spree River and through the Tiergarten Park Siegessaeule (Victory Column) Gendarmenmarkt Bebelplatz (site of Nazi book-burning)