Welcome to Iceland
Hitting headlines, topping bucket lists, wooing nature lovers and dazzling increasing numbers of visitors – there seems no end to the talents of this breathtaking northern destination.
A Symphony of Elements
An underpopulated island marooned near the top of the globe, Iceland is, literally, a country in the making. It's a vast volcanic laboratory where mighty forces shape the earth: geysers gush, mudpots gloop, ice-covered volcanoes rumble and glaciers cut great pathways through the mountains. Its supercharged splendour seems designed to remind visitors of their utter insignificance in the greater scheme of things. And it works a treat: some crisp clean air, an eyeful of the cinematic landscapes, and everyone is transfixed.
The Power of Nature
It's the power of Icelandic nature to turn the prosaic into the extraordinary. A dip in a pool becomes a soak in a geothermal lagoon; a casual stroll can transform into a trek across a glittering glacier; and a quiet night of camping may mean front-row seats to the aurora borealis’ curtains of fire, or the soft, pinkish hue of the midnight sun. Iceland has a transformative effect on people, too – its sagas turned brutes into poets, and its stories of huldufólk (hidden people) may make believers out of sceptics. Here you'll find some of the world's highest concentrations of dreamers, authors, artists and musicians, all fuelled by their surrounds.
Nordic Nirvana
Don't for a minute think it's all about the great outdoors. The counterpoint to so much natural beauty is found in Iceland's cultural life, which celebrates a literary legacy that stretches from medieval sagas to contemporary thrillers by way of Nobel Prize winners. Live music is everywhere, as is visual art, handicrafts and locavore cuisine. The world's most northerly capital is home to the kind of egalitarianism, green thinking and effortless style that its Nordic brethren are famous for – all of which is wrapped in Iceland's assured individuality.
A Personal Experience
The warmth of Icelanders is disarming, as is their industriousness – they’ve worked hard to recover from financial upheaval, and to transform Iceland into a destination that, thanks to its popularity with visitors, can host five times its population each year. Pause and consider a medium-sized city in your country – then give it far-flung universities, airports and hospitals to administer, 30-odd active volcanoes to monitor, and hundreds of hotels to run. How might they cope? Could they manage as well as the Icelanders – and still have time left over to create spine-tingling music and natty knitwear?
Golden Circle Classic Day Trip from Reykjavik
The tour begins with a geothermal area in the picturesque landscape of Lake Thingvallavatn (this part of the tour may not be included in winter). Your tour also includes a visit to Thingvellir, where the Icelandic parliament Althingi was founded in 930, making it the oldest functioning parliament in the world. It is here that the slowly diverging tectonic plates of America and Europe meet. Your tour continues to the beautiful waterfall of Gullfoss, a highlight of any visit to Iceland, along with the incredible spouting hot springs of Geysir and Strokkur. You will also visit Skalholt church, the ancient seat of the Icelandic bishops. On your way back to Reykjavik you'll travel through fertile agricultural areas.
Blue Lagoon Spa Admission and Round-Trip Transportation
A visit of Iceland’s Blue Lagoon will leave you feeling refreshed and relaxed for the rest of your trip. If you’re looking for a unique, blissful experience while in Reykjavik, this is it. A geothermal spa in a lava field south of Reykjavik, the Blue Lagoon is one of the most popular sites in Iceland. Its hot water, which stays an inviting 96 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit (36 to 39 degrees Celsius), has been known to be wonderful for the skin.The Blue Lagoon's warm water and natural active ingredients (mineral salts, silica and blue-green algae) soothe your body and de-stress your mind. The lagoon's white silica mud gently cleanses and exfoliates the skin and has a revitalizing effect. The blue-green algae nourishes and softens your skin, while the mineral salts balance and relax both body and soul.Choose from a regular bathing experience or upgrade to an exclusive bath for a touch of luxury. Swimming costumes, towels and bath robes are available for hire, and an indoor Blue Lagoon and geothermal sauna are also on site. Bathing in this stunning environment is a unique experience that no one should miss and is sure to be one of the highlights of your visit to Iceland.
Southern Iceland Glaciers, Waterfalls and Beaches Day Tour
After getting picked up at your hotel by a friendly guide, take off for the coast of southern Iceland to immerse yourself in unbelievable natural beauty. Visit the small village of Vik, known for its gorgeous seaside views, and check out the black sand of its nearby beach. Continue on to the Seljalandsfoss waterfall. Here, walk behind and through the waterfall to Skógafoss, another neighboring waterfall with a 197-foot (60-meter) drop. There will be numerous photo opportunities here, as the area is known for its magnificent views. Don’t miss the Sólheimajökull and Mýrdalsjökull glaciers, which are constantly moving and some of the most famous natural wonders of the area. Spend time marveling at their size before ending the tour and heading back to the hotel.
Iceland Golden Circle and Secret Lagoon Tour from Reykjavik
The tour will pick you up from Reykjavik between 10:00 to 10:30 am and will take you to see the beautiful sights of the Golden Circle after the morning crowds have already come and gone. You will also visit a natural hot spring pool where you can relax in the beautiful 100-104°F (38-40°C) water, the Viking way, before heading back to Reykjavik.On this tour you will visit the three major sights on the Golden Circle. Thingvellir is the site of the World´s first Parliament, which met each year outdoors, beginning in 930 AD and continuing until 1798. From here we will drive to one of Europe´s largest waterfalls and Iceland’s pride: the beautiful Gullfoss Waterfall. We will then move on to the geothermal fields of Haukadalur, where you will be able to stand up close to the erupting geyser, Strokkur. The last stop of the tour is at the hot spring nature bath, which the locals named the Secret Lagoon because it has up until now, only been known about by very few people. This is a truly enjoyable tour, combining two of the best things Iceland has to offer; fantastic scenery and a warm, relaxing nature bath.
Grand Golden Circle Day Trip from Reykjavik
This grand Golden Circle tour takes you to southwest Iceland's most popular attractions with the help and knowledge of a local guide. Begin your day with pickup from your select hotel. Visit Geysir geothermal area, where the most active hot spring Strokkur spouts steaming water up to 30 meters high into the air every eight minutes. Then see Gullfoss, or the 'Golden Falls,' an iconic waterfall located in the glacial river Hvítá. Watch the water plummet down into the 32-meter-deep crevice.Afterward, make your way to the historical and geological wonder of Þingvellir National Park, where the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates are pulling apart from each other at a rate of few centimeters per year. Þingvellir has sat proudly on the UNESCO World Heritage list since 2004.Top off the tour with included entry to Kerið, a volcanic crater lake roughly 890 feet (270 m) long and 180 feet (55 m) deep. After a full day of sightseeing, you will conclude with drop-off at your original departure point.
Blue Lagoon and Golden Circle Tour with Driver from Reykjavik
Blue LagoonThe Blue Lagoon is a unique geothermal spa in a lava field south of Reykjavik. You'll have 2 unguided hours here to do as you please. Perhaps you'll take a relaxing bath or massage in the milky blue-green water of the huge outdoor lagoon. The waters have curative powers, and the sensation of lying in a warm outdoor spa surrounded by snowfields is uniquely relaxing.Choose from a regular bathing experience or upgrade to an exclusive bath for a touch of luxury. Swimming costumes, towels and bath robes are available for hire (own expense). If you'd prefer not to bathe, perhaps you'd like to take a walk in the Blue Lagoon's spectacular surroundings. Gulfoss and Geysir ExpressIn the afternoon, the tour continues from Reykjavik with the Gulfoss and Geysir Express half-day trip. The tour begins with a visit to Thingvellir, a geologically unique place where the American and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. The Icelandic parliament Alpingi was established here in 930, and in 2004 Thingvellir was added to UNESCO's World Heritage List.You will also see the majestic and beautiful waterfall Gullfoss, the incredible spouting hot springs of Geysir and Strokkur. After driving by the village of Hveragerdi, with its large greenhouses cultivating all manner of fruit, vegetables and flowers, the tour returns to the capital. Please note the Blue Lagoon will be closed from 5 Jan - 21 Jan, 2016