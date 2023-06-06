Snæfellsnes Peninsula

Overview

Sparkling fjords, dramatic volcanic peaks, sheer sea cliffs, sweeping golden beaches and crunchy lava flows make up the diverse and fascinating landscape of the 100km-long Snæfellsnes Peninsula. The area is crowned by the glistening ice cap Snæfellsjökull, immortalised in Jules Verne’s Journey to the Centre of the Earth. Good roads and regular buses mean that it’s an easy trip from Reykjavík, offering a cross-section of the best Iceland has to offer in a very compact region.

  • Snæfellsjökull national park lies in the westernmost part of Snæfellsnes peninsula ; Snæfellsjökull National Park Shutterstock ID 1701342907; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Snæfellsjökull National Park

    Snæfellsnes Peninsula

    Snæfellsjökull National Park encompasses much of the western tip of Snæfellsnes Peninsula, and wraps around the rugged slopes of the glacier…

  • Djúpalón Beach

    Djúpalón Beach

    Snæfellsjökull National Park

    On the southwest coast, Rte 572 leads off Rte 574 to wild black-sand beach Djúpalónssandur. It’s a dramatic place to walk, with rock formations (an elf…

  • Snæfellsjökull

    Snæfellsjökull

    Snæfellsjökull National Park

    It’s easy to see why Jules Verne selected Snæfell for his adventure Journey to the Centre of the Earth: the peak was torn apart when the volcano beneath…

  • Norska Húsið

    Norska Húsið

    Snæfellsnes Peninsula

    Stykkishólmur’s quaint maritime charm comes from the cluster of wooden warehouses, shops and homes around the town’s harbour. Most date back about 150…

  • Kirkjufell

    Kirkjufell

    Snæfellsnes Peninsula

    Kirkjufell (463m), guardian of Grundarfjörður’s northwestern vista, is said to be one of the most photographed spots in Iceland, appearing in Game of…

  • Súgandisey

    Súgandisey

    Snæfellsnes Peninsula

    The basalt island Súgandisey features a scenic lighthouse and grand views across Breiðafjörður. Reach it via the causeway at Stykkishólmur harbour.

  • Dried fish-Flatey BreiÃƒÂ°afjÃƒÂ¶rÃƒÂ°ur Iceland

    Bjarnarhöfn Shark Museum

    Snæfellsnes Peninsula

    The farmstead at Bjarnarhöfn is the region’s leading producer of hákarl (fermented shark meat), a traditional Icelandic dish. The museum has exhibits on…

  • Helgafell

    Helgafell

    Snæfellsnes Peninsula

    About 5km south of Stykkishólmur, the holy mountain Helgafell (73m) was once venerated by worshippers of the god Þór. Although quite small, the mountain…

